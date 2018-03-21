Ujjain: Youth dies due to unavailability of doctors at civil hospital

Ujjain: A youth met with an accident at Dewas Road after his bike collided with a loading ‘magic’ vehicle on Monday night. The youth was severely injured in the accident and admitted to the civil Hospital, where he later died due to lack of treatment and unavailability of doctors.

The youth identified as Sunil Mali, 25, was returning home from work when he met with the accident. After being given primary treatment at the civil hospital by the on duty doctor who dressed his wounds, he started bleeding again after a while. On seeing his pain, his family members asked the duty nurses to call the doctor but no one paid heed.

When the family members did not find any doctor in the hospital, they demanded to refer Sunil to another hospital. To this, the nurses gave Sunil an injection and said that he would be alright by morning, but he succumbed to his injuries and died later in the night.

Sunil’s uncle Hukum Singh said that he was the only bread earner in the family of four people. Nagjhiri police authorities have filed a case and seized the loading auto.