Ujjain: Yoga training course begins in Madhav Arts College

Ujjain: Kaivalyadham Yoga Training Centre Bhopal has initiated a yoga training course at Government Madhav Arts College on Friday, with the help of state higher education department. The course will end on January 4.

The chief guest of the inauguration ceremony was Janbhagidari president Vijay Agarwal. All office-bearers including Vineeta Yadav Bhopal, student union president Anil Malviya were present as special guests. Principal Dr BS Makkar presided over the programme. The welcome speech was given by Namdeo and programme in charge Dr Shobha Mishra. Vineeta Yadav gave the outline of the training course.

Madhav College sports officer Dr Sangeeta Karlekar, Sadhna Singh, Manju Tiwari, Dr Archana Pandey, Dr Mausami Solanki, Dr Simmi Saxena, Sarita Pandey, Lakshmi Mehar, Aarti Solanki and Jyoti Goenka were present. Prof Dr Prakash Jain proposed the vote of thanks.