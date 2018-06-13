Ujjain: Yadav community of the city will boycott cakes and garlands on birthdays and will plant saplings on such occasions. A functionary of the community Nishchal Yadav informed that in the presence of community district head Prahalad Yadav and city head Narayan Yadav the decision was implemented first on the birthday of Shailendra Yadav. The community members planted saplings on this day in Harifatak area and near the river Kshipra.

A functionary member of Yadav community Rahul Yadav informed that, Surendra Yadav, Yadav Mahasabha state secretary Shubham Santosh Yadav, Shyam Yadav, Pavan Yadav, Deepak Yadav, Rinkesh Yadav, Deepak Yadav, Rajesh Yadav, Shailu Yadav, Pramila Yadav, Abhay Yadav and other community members were present during the occasion.