Ujjain: Workshop on research techniques concludes

Ujjain: A two day workshop on research techniques organised by Dr Ambedkar Peeth ended on Friday. Presiding over the concluding session Prof HP Singh said there were three standards of high level research – honesty, hard work and conscientiousness and these basics of research trilogy helps the researcher to move towards subject specialization. He said

“Researchers may have detected the research techniques and methods but they did not get to the soul of research. It is therefore necessary that researchers stay connected to the land.”

On the second day of the workshop, literature review, fact collection, fact analysis, testing of hypothesis, use of statistical techniques, writing of the report, detailed research on the above topics and dissemination of research problems were done by subject experts Dr Tapas Dalpati, Dr Rubel Verma, Dr Rajesh Taylor, Dr Rakesh Dhand and Dr Manu Gauraha.

In the workshop, 30 selected researchers in the field of commerce, political science, economics, Hindi, statistics, social work, philosophy, public administration and Sanskrit participated. The report of the two day workshop on research techniques was given by Dr Nivedita Verma.

On behalf of participants, workshop experiences were shared by Ayushi Chaturvedi, Jagdish Chandra Bairagi and Makhanlal Dhanuk. Foreign Language Department head Dr Uma Parihar and Department of Economics Professor Dr Sangram Bhushan were present in the programme. The programme was conducted by Dr Nivedita Verma and Dr SK Mishra proposed the vote of thanks.