Ujjain: Workshop on photography held

Ujjain: A workshop ‘Photo Fair’ was organised at Priyanjali Gardens under the aegis of the photo fair association to apprise photographers about the advanced features of digital cameras and quality- photography.

During the workshop, mentors Chitransh Saxena (Bhopal) and Ankit Mishra (Indore) gave tips with regards to digital revolution, advance features, cinematography. Veteran photographers of the city as well as directors of different companies were honoured by presenting them mementos.

Several photographers and media representatives from Bhopal, Indore, Dewas and Ujjain participated in the workshop. Association members including Shubham Arora, Nishikant Tamrakar, Adesh Panchal, Hirdesh Guru, Ajay Kashyap and Rajkumar Keswani were present.