Ujjain: Workshop on human rights held in GDC

Ujjain: A one day workshop on human rights was organised at government girls’ postgraduate degree college on Thursday. Chief guest was deputy inspector general of police Dr Raman Singh Sikarwar. The workshop was organised by Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC). In his address, Dr Sikarwar highlighted the role of police in maintaining human rights in society and said that training camps on self defence and cyber security will be conducted in academic institutes.

Key speaker in the event was secretary of Synergy Institute, Nitin David, who showcased a documentary film ‘helmet for the family’. He further said that right to live, right to self respect and right to safety and privacy are important human rights given to every citizen while right of road safety and self defence must be included in the list.

Head constable, traffic, Ramraj Mishra explained traffic rules to students and underlined the need to carry driving licence. Inspector Rekha Sharma talked about self defence followed by display of self defence techniques using martial arts by Purva Jhala and her group. In charge of cyber cell, Deepika Shinde alerted students on cyber crimes. Principal Dr Ulka Yadav presided over the event, Abha Laddha gave welcome speech and Dr Neeta Tapan presented context of workshop. Dr Rashmi Bhargava conducted the event and Dr VK Gupta proposed vote of thanks.