Ujjain: Workshop on e-way bill organised

Ujjain: A workshop on e-way bill was organised at Govindam Restaurant on Ankpaat Marg on Friday, under the aegis of Ujjain Goods Transport Association.

The chief guest of the workshop was commercial tax department joint commissioner Gopal Porwal. The special guests were deputy commissioners Sonali Jain and Prakash Thakur and grocery traders Sanjay Agrawal and Gopal Das.

Addressing the workshop Porwal said suspicions regarding the bill were unnecessary. “Some transporters are also required to send interior goods to the software. You will get a message in one to two seconds when your barcode is generated via internet, so that you will not have any problems further”, he said.

Thakur explained the benefits and disadvantages of the bill to all transporters through the projector. He also listened to problems faced by transporters and informed that there were 54 such things on which the bill is not required. Karan Singh, Rituraj Singh, Sanjay Ujjaini, Kamlesh, Jani Totla and Vijay Pandey were present.