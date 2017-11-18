Ujjain: Woman raped, police launch manhunt for accused

Ujjain: Neelganga police authorities launched a manhunt to nab two people who allegedly raped a woman on Thursday. The woman (35) is a resident of Mangliya (Indore district). Police said a ‘magic’ vehicle driver along with another youth misguided the woman in question, who had come to worship at the local temples and took a ride in the vehicle from Chamunda Mata Mandir.

The two persons took her to Hasampura area and raped her, leaving her near Gadha Pulia. People in the locality called 108 for help, and she was then taken to the civil hospital for medical examination. Sources informed that the victim was married, but her husband and two children lived separately in Dewas district and she lived with her mother at Mangliya. The incident was reported to Mahakal police station, from where it was transferred to Neelganga police station. SI Seema Sharma confirmed to Free Press that the case was registered under Section 376 of the IPC and a team has been sent to nab the culprits based on the details revealed by the victim.