Ujjain: Winners given prizes during Kalidas Samaroh valedictory ceremony

Ujjain: Winners of the National Kalidas painting and sculpture competition and various literary competitions were given away prizes during the closing ceremony of a 7-day Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy premises here on Monday evening.

Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, New Delhi chairman Prof Parmeshwar Narayan Shastri was the chief guest of the programme. Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya was special invitee. Simhastha Fair Authority chairman Diwakar Natu presided over the programme. Prior to it, guests lit the traditional lamp before the portraits of Kalidas and Pt SN Vyas.

Vikram University vice-chancellor in-charge HP Singh delivered the welcome address. Kalidas Sanskrit Academy director Anand Sinha read out a report based on the activities of the Samaroh. Balkrishna Sharma conducted the proceedings while Santosh Pandya proposed a vote of thanks.