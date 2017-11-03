Ujjain: Weapon found on Madhav College campus post student elections
Ujjain: Hours before the elaborate victory rally of winning NSUI students of Government Madhav College, the police found a sword on the college campus. Statements issued by Dewasgate police authorities based on CCTV footages, pointed to a sword being hidden below a water tank by a youth. The police had anticipated problems during the rally and hence conducted an extensive search for weapons on the campus, following a tip off.
The police expect to arrest the accused who has left the city, said station chief Shiva Ninama.
