Ujjain: Weapon found on Madhav College campus post student elections

— By FPJ News Service | Nov 03, 2017 09:02 am
Ujjain: Hours before the elaborate victory rally of winning NSUI students of Government Madhav College, the police found a sword on the college campus. Statements issued by Dewasgate police authorities based on CCTV footages, pointed to a sword being hidden below a water tank by a youth. The police had anticipated problems during the rally and hence conducted an extensive search for weapons on the campus, following a tip off.

The police expect to arrest the accused who has left the city, said station chief Shiva Ninama.


