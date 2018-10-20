Ujjain: Vishwashanti mahayagya performed

Digambar Jain community performed a yagya for world peace and domestic peace on Friday on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Secretary Sachin Kasliwal said that more the 250 community members took part in the yagya. Pragyasagar Maharaj got performed vidhan till 9 days and on Friday abhishek and yagya were performed with rituals. The yagya was attended by over 250 community members including women.

The programme was conducted by Shreyas Jain, Vishal Jain and Kamlesh Jain and the community members also shared feast on this occasion, Kasliwal added. He said Jain community organised Majjinendra Bhakti Mahotsava during the navratri in which community members from across the country participated.

Abhay Sogani, Kavita Nitin Soni, Pramod Papdiwal, Ashok Jain Chaiwala, Sushilal Devi Kasliwal, Nirmal Sethi, Hanskumar Jain, Mahavir Vidhan, Sunil Jain, Anil Bukhariya, Rishabh Chandresh Bhai, Shriddhaben Parik, Archana Vinod Barjatya, Basant Jain, Sohanlal Jain, Anil Patangiya and many community members were present during the programme. Kasliwal said that Shri Mahavir Tapobhumi Trust Prgya Kala Manch, Pragya Pushp Manch and Pragya Bal Manch welcomed the participants.