Ujjain: ‘Villainous’ leaders, motives led to cancellation of underground sewer scheme, says Opposition

Ujjain: Terming Energy Minister Paras Jain, Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya and MLA Mohan Yadav as ‘villains’, the local Congress workers on Monday staged a demonstration, in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Bhavan headquarters of Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

Congress workers, who were carrying placards and shouting slogans, appeared quite aggrieved over the cancellation of the underground sewer scheme which was sanctioned by the Union government under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Yojana, at a cost of over Rs 650 crore.

Party leader Vivek Yadav said the so-called people’s representatives of the BJP have hatched a conspiracy to shift the Yojana elsewhere, for the sake of commissions and political rivalry. He claimed that the then MP, Premchand Guddu had worked hard to get this Yojana in Ujjain’s kitty in 2013, so that the people could be free from sewer drainages. The Congress workers also handed over a memorandum to commissioner Vijay Kumar J and demanded execution of the project, as early as possible.