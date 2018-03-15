Ujjain: Vikramaditya not a fictitious leader, ample archaeological evidence to support fact

Ujjain: A seminar on the archaeological evidence of Vikramditya at Vikram University’s Shalaka Hall remembering his glorious past, was organized on Wednesday, the third day of Vikramotsava. This seminar was organized jointly under aegis of Vikramaditya Research Institute Madhya Pradesh, Cultural Department and the Ancient Indian History Department, Vikram University.

The chief guest of the symposium was Simhastha Fair Authority chairman Diwakar Natu, and special guests were Vikramaditya Research Institute director Prof RC Thakur, Dr Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit and Prof Dhawan. The welcome speech was given by Prof RK Ahirwar. In the seminar, research papers were presented by research scholars, through which facts related to the archaeological evidence of emperor Vikramaditya were narrated in a very interesting way before the guests.

While speaking at the seminar, Prof RC Thakur of Ashwini Research Institute said “our history has been influenced by the British for 200 years. They never wanted Vikram Samvat to be popular and authentic. They tried to destroy all evidence of emperor Vikramaditya, but it has been proved by archaeological evidence that Emperor Vikramaditya was not a fictitious ruler.”

Prof Bhardwaj also agreed in his address with the opinion of scholars that Vikramaditya was not a fictitious emperor. During his address, Divakar Natu told researchers to enrich their knowledge by participating in such seminars. Dr Bhagwati Rajpurohit condemned present education system which createed doubts about our glorious past.

He said some were found in village Pingleshwar near Ujjain which corroborated the archaeological department’s findings related to the Shung’s period. Vikram University in-charge vice chancellor Prof HP Singh suggested using scientific devices and carbon dating for researchers to authenticate facts of our ancient history. In the end of the seminar Dr Raman Solanki extended the vote of thanks.

Painters portray Vikramaditya on paper A painting competition was organised under Vikramotsava in Gandhi Hall of Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College where students beautifully portrayed Vikarmaditya through many paintings.

Kalasha Yatra to be held to dayOn the fourth day of Vikramotsava a Kalash Yatra will be held from Government Post Graduate Girls’ Degree College, Dussehra Maidan at 10am on Thursday, and a seminar will also be organised at 12 noon on ‘Women Empowerment’ in the college.

Another seminar will be organised at ‘Taramandal’ in Vasant Vihar, under the aegis of Dongla Observatory, Government Engineering College, Government Polytechnic College and School of studies in Physics, Vikram University jointly.