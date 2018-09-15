Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Ujjain / Ujjain: Vikram University students seek declaration of B.Ed results

Ujjain: Vikram University students seek declaration of B.Ed results

— By FPJ News Service | Sep 15, 2018 10:48 am
FOLLOW US:

Even as the results of 10,000 students of B.Ed last semester of Vikram University is still awaited- the state government has released the vacancy of samvida teachers. The last date of application is September 25, 2018. Students are afraid that they will not be able to fill the form due to non availability of final semester mark sheet.

Advocate and student leader Javed Dipty and other students met SDM GS Dabar and submitted a memo addressed to collector. They demanded that their results be declared before the closing date for applications for samvida teacher’s vacancy or to extend the closing date of teacher exam form filling date. Dabar assured them that their results will be declared soon.

Students had also submitted a memorandum to Vikram University’s Vice-Chancellor SS Pandey. He assured the students that their result will be declared before September 20. Student Nilesh Katariya, Chayan Tiwari, Neha Sharma, Harshita Shrivastava, Arvind Pandya, Sudheer Verma and Jimesh Gole were present on the ocassion.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…