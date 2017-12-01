Ujjain: Vikas Verma adjudged Western Mister India-2017

Ujjain: More than 300 participants from all over the country showcased their muscle power in the cold weather at the Mayor Trophy Western India Bodybuilding Championship-2017, organised by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation at Kartik Fair.

Organised in the memory of former deputy mayor Premnarayan Yadav, the championship was held under 10 different weight categories. Bodybuilders from Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh participated in the competition. Ujjain body builder, Vikas Verma was selected as the Western Mister India-2017 and was given an amount of Rs 51,000. The best poser also from Ujjain, Kamlesh Chaangal, was given a trophy and Rs 21,000. The most improved body builder, Sharafatullah Khan was given a trophy and Rs 15,000.

Participants who performed well in all five levels were awarded a cash prize of Rs 5000 and a memento. Cash prize worth Rs 3 lakhs was distributed in the championship. The competition was inaugurated by MLA Mohan Yadav, and municipal speaker Sonu Gehlot. Those who played an important role in organising the event included Santosh Yadav, Santosh Vyas, Buddhiprakash Soni, Muzaffar Hussain, Shailendra Kushwaha and Zaffar Siddique.