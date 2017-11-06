Ujjain: Various equipment distributed to divyang persons

Ujjain: Tricycle, wheelchair, artificial organs, callipers, hearing aids, stick, blind stick, etc, were distributed free of cost to divyang (disabled) persons during a camp organised by Ahmedabad-based Shri Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti at haat bazaar here on Sunday.

Energy minister Paras Jain, state finance commission chairman Himmat Kothari, Samiti founder and Padma Bhushan DR Mehta and SBI mutual fund director Navnit Munot distributed the instruments to the beneficiaries. Speaking on the occasion, Jain announced to provide Rs 1.08 lakh for establishing a physiotherapy centre in the city. Harshsagar Suriji said more organisations should come forward to help the needy people. Vikrant Jain conducted the programme and Pradip Pipada proposed the vote of thanks.