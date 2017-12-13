Ujjain: Ustad Amjad Ali Khan opposes use of loud speakers during religious prayers

Ujjain: Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan said on Tuesday that he staunchly opposed use of loud speakers at any religious place during prayers, which would disturb others. Visiting the city on the occasion of the 108th birth anniversary celebration programme of Mouni Baba, he said music was worship for him and his family.

He also visited the Mahakaleshwar temple with his family. The celebrations will last till December 14 at ‘Moun Teerth’ Dashashwamedh Ghat (Ganga Ghat), Mangalnath Road. The maestro was accompanied by his wife and Bharatnatyam dancer Subba Lakshmi and sons Aman Ali Bangash and Ayan Ali Bangash.

Speaking to the media , Amjad Ali Khan said he had started playing Sarod since the age of six. The maestro learned Sarod from his father Ustad Hafeez Ali Khan and composed some new ragas like Lalitadhwani, Ganesh-Kalyan and Bapukouns. He has won several national and international awards and also performed at the Nobel Prize distribution ceremony.

All the musicians of the world were like a family, he said. He admired European classical music and advised that Indian musicians too should be exposed to the culture of the European orchestra to strengthen the legacy of Indian music. Responding to a question on the controversial movie ‘Padmavati’, he said that the art must be kept free from politics but artists ought to understand that emotions of the people must not be hurt by their creations.

The maestro also admired the legacy of Indian folk music. He said the youth must have patience for achieving success. His wife Subba Lakshmi also took part in the press conference and shared her views about her family, as well as the family of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. Answering a question, Ayan Ali said it was a blessing of God to have a father like the maestro. Aman Ali also supported his brother.

The maestro said though he was born in Madhya Pradesh, he had hardly got any opportunity to perform in the state. He also requested the state government to provide him opportunities to perform in the state.

Poor arrangements for the maestro

Poor arrangements during the press conference made things difficult for the maestro and journalists. A faulty mike coupled with flying insects marred the proceedings. Meanwhile officials said the celebrations would include Kathak dance by Vishal Krishna and Sarangi recital by Pt Sandeep Mishra on December 13. The programme will come to an end with Sufi songs by Wadali Brothers and Kathak dance by Sourav-Gourav on December 14. A grand feast will also be organised on the same day at the programme venue.