Ujjain: Union Bank of India donates LED TV to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ujjain: Union Bank of India (UBI) donated an LED television set for the guest house of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) administrative officer Dilip Garud stated that UBI Rishi Nagar branch manager, Ashish Soni handed over the LED television set. The MTMC felicitated Soni on this occasion with prasad and a ‘dupatta’. Members of MTMC to felicitated

Shri Mahakaleshwar Mandir Purohit Samiti will felicitate members of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC). Collector Sanket Bhondve informed that the felicitation function will be organised on Friday at Raghukul Garden, near Narsing Ghat at 6pm, which will be followed by a feast.

General Meeting of MTMC to be held on Monday. MTMC administrator Avadhesh Sharma informed that the general meeting of MTMC will be organised on Monday at the office of MTMC at 4pm which will be presided over by collector Sanket Bhondve.