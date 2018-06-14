Ujjain: UMC releases list of ‘major’ property tax defaulters

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Pratibha Pal has ordered serious action against those who have not paid taxes yet. A list comprising names of major property tax defaulters was issued in which a warning to attach properties of such defaulters was also issued.

As per information the above list was displayed in zonal offices and UMC headquarters. It is expected that people will pay tax on time to avoid property attachments. The Commissioner has requested taxpayers to pay the remaining tax amount so as to avoid serious actions. “The actions taken on non-compliance will be solely the responsibility of defaulters,” she warned.