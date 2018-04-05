Ujjain: UMC razes noted criminal’s illegal settlement

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) took action against encroachment on UMC’s land in Fazalpura on Wednesday and brought down noted criminal Chhainu’s ‘dhaba.’ Three other houses and 18 kiosks were also removed during this action.

Following the Chief Minister’s instruction to tighten the noose on anti social elements, the city police sent a list of 10 such people under Dewas Gate and Madhav Nagar police stations to the UMC, for identifying illegal constructions and encroachments done by them. This was done with a view to stop financial funding for these anti social elements. Kotwali police had also sent an application to the UMC informing them about the encroachment by Chhainu on UMC’s land.

Based on this, a team of UMC officials inspected the area on Tuesday and found that 18 kiosks, three houses including Chhainu’s Dhaba were built on UMC’s land. They issued notices to all these people, and even demanded a police force from Kotwali police station for security reasons. The kiosk owners also approached the UMC office demanding relaxation, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

On Wednesday, a team led by executive engineer Arun Jain and assistant commissioner Subodh Jain removed all encroachments on UMC’s land in Fazalpura. Commissioner Municipal Corporation Dr Vijay Kumar J said the UMC would build a boundary wall on its land to protect it from encroachment in future.