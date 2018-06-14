Ujjain: UMC organises benefit distribution programme

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation under the Chief Minister’s Janakalyan Sambal Yojana organised a benefit distribution programme of unorganised workers at Sri Balamukund Ashram (Jhalaria Mutt) near Narsinh Ghat Bridge. In the benefit distribution programme, 1822 beneficiaries availed benefits under different government-run projects. In the programme benefits were symbolically distributed to 54 beneficiaries by the guests.

The beneficiaries benefited included nine of grace assistance, three for e-rickshaw, loan to three beneficiaries under the self employment scheme, lease distribution to six beneficiaries, prime minister housing scheme to 10 beneficiaries, three beneficiaries in National Family Assistance etc. The beneficiaries were symbolically distributed to the beneficiaries in the hands of the guests.

On this occasion, Power Minister Paras Jain said, “Madhya Pradesh government has created history by bringing a new era in the lives of the poor.” He also said eligible families are being provided free connections. Eligible customers will be required to pay a monthly bill of just Rs 200 per month. If less than Rs 200 is billed, the same amount will be paid and Rs 200, then the amount of difference will be given to the consumers in the form of subsidy by the state government.

The estimated subsidy to be provided by the government is Rs 10 crore and 88 lakh consumers will be benefitted in this scheme. The simple electricity bill scheme will start from July 1. Consumers having air conditioners and consuming over 1,000 watts will be ineligible for this scheme. The state government will waive the outstanding electricity bill of Rs 5,179 crore for the unorganised workers and the poor. Unorganised workers and BPL consumers registered in this scheme will be eligible.

Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya said the government without any discrimination is providing benefits to all the eligible beneficiaries. MLA Mohan Yadav described Mukhya Mantri Jankalyan Sambal Yojana as a magnificent scheme while mayor Meena Jonwal advised beneficiaries not to give any money as bribe for availing these schemes.

In the beginning of the programme, municipal chairman Sonu Gehlot delivered the welcome addressand the guests garlanded the portrait of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay. The beneficiaries heard the speech of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan which was broadcast from Bhopal before the distribution of benefits. The programme was conducted by Raees Nizami and the vote of thanks was extended by Yogeshwari Rathore.

Janpad Panchayat organises similar programme

Various beneficiaries were benefited at all the Janpada headquarters under the Chief Minister’s Sambal Yojana by organising ‘unorganised workers’ conference’. The programme was held at the Kalidas Sanskrit Academy premises. MLAs Mohan Yadav and Satish Malviya were the special guests of the programme.

Cheques were symbolically presented to beneficiaries of various schemes during the programme. Various officers including the additional chief executive officer of the district panchayat VK Tripathi were present. Janpad Panchayat CEO Sunil Jain extended vote of thanks on this occasion.