Ujjain: UMC employees stage ‘dharna’ over regularisation

Ujjain: Employees of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) have been staging ‘dharna’ at the main gate of the UMC for the past 13 days at a stretch were addressed by mentor Ramchandra Korat who said despite the orders of the CM Shivrajsingh Chouhan on regularising the employees, officials of the UMC tangled the issue and had failed to take any action in the matter.

He added that no official had come to talk to the employees staging ‘dharna’ for redressal of their demands. On Thursday the employees will assemble at Kshirsagar and hold a protest rally. Korat said that 160 sanitary workers and 15 staff employees had not been regularised by the UMC.

Therefore the employees would hand over a letter on the decision to go on strike to the authority concerned. Rameshchandra Raghuvanshi, Seraj Khan, Chandgiram Tankle, Sandeep Kalosiya, Arvind Tankle, Shekhar Pathrod, Vinod Shinde, Asarar, Alkab, Ajay Davre, Sunil Sarvan, Ashutosh Mathur, Sandeep Sharma and many employees were present during the ‘dharna’ Korat said.