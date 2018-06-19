Ujjain: UMC employees goes on indefinite strike

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC)’s main office and six zonal offices wore a deserted look as employees went on indefinite strike and demonstrated in front of the entry gate on Monday. The employees are demanding salaries as per the 7th pay commission’s salary and other demands.

Employees of all six zones had stopped work and started strike in the municipal office premises on Monday. Union leaders said the six demands were presented to the government for which they demanded a fruitful solution. Cleaning and other such services will be affected due to the strike. The municipal commissioner discussed the matter with the employees.