Ujjain: UMC continues encroachment removal drive

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC)’s drive to set the city free from encroachments is continuing. According to mayor Meena Jonwal, and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, the encroachment removal drive will continue in public interest.

At present encroachments constructed on drainages are on the radar of the UMC. In Dhancha Bhawan area, many shop keepers had constructed counters and had iron shades installed and these were removed by the UMC team.

The Municipal commissioner appealed to all citizens to remove self their encroachments and co-operate with the UMC. Such drives are also likely to start in many other dense areas like Topkhana, Dewasgate, Doulatganj, Indoregate, Begumbag and surrounding areas of the city.