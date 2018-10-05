Ujjain: UMC bags first rank for cleanliness

Ujjain Municipal Corporation secured first rank in workshop ‘Mission MP number-1 cleanliness survey 2019’ organised for making preparations for nationwide cleanliness survey to be held in 2019 by the central government. The award was accepted by municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal and mayor Meena Jonwal in a programme. Deputy commissioner Yogendra Patel and health official BS Mehte also attended the programme.

Allotment of temporary shops during festive season discussed

A meeting of Mayor in Council was convened at Ujjain Municipal Corporation in which many decisions were taken in view of upcoming festive season. The meeting was presided over by mayor Meena Jonwal. Proposals regarding allotment of temporary shops of crackers during festival of Diwalii and shops allotment during ‘Kartik Mela’ were passed unanimously and forwarded to UMC board’s approval. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, MIC members Kalawati Yadav, Satyanarayan Chouhan, Neelurani Khatri, Radheshyam Verma, Durga Choudhary, Dr Yogeshwari Rathore, Mangilal Kadel and other public representatives and officials were present.

UMC to take action against illegal parking

Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s transport committee convened a meeting on Thursday which was presided over by incharge Durga Choudhary. During the meeting, traffic management in busy markets like Satigate, Gopal Mandir, Mahakal area, Patni Bazar, Freeganj and other crowded areas was discussed. The members unanimously decided to take action against vehicle owners who park their vehicle illegally. Committee members Anita Rathore, Saleem Kabadi, Rinku Belani, Premlata Bandwal and other members were present during the meeting.

Municipal commissioner convenes review meeting

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal took a review meeting of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The commissioner instructed the officials to get the work completed before Diwali so that the beneficiaries may enjoy the festival in their new residences. Additional commissioner Manoj Pathk, deputy commissioner Sunil Shah and other concerned officials were present during the meeting.