Ujjain: UMC action against stray cattle to prevent accidents

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Vijay Kumar J has called for strict action to be taken to curtail the increasing number of accidents in the city due to stray cattle.

As a result of the commissioner’s instructions, assistant health officer Purushottam Dubey initiated action and 20 stray cattle were caught from Freeganj, Saket Nagar, Sindhi Colony, Vivekanand Colony, Do Talaab and Dewas road area. The drive against stray cattle would continue.