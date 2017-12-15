Ujjain: UMC action against stray cattle to prevent accidents
Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Vijay Kumar J has called for strict action to be taken to curtail the increasing number of accidents in the city due to stray cattle.
As a result of the commissioner’s instructions, assistant health officer Purushottam Dubey initiated action and 20 stray cattle were caught from Freeganj, Saket Nagar, Sindhi Colony, Vivekanand Colony, Do Talaab and Dewas road area. The drive against stray cattle would continue.
Tagged with: action against stray cattles madhya pradesh Stray Cattle Ujjain Ujjain Municipal Corporation UMC Vijay Kumar J