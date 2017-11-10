Ujjain: UEC students distribute woollen clothes to needy

Ujjain: Students of the Ujjain Engineering College (UEC) students distributed about 4000 old woollen clothes to needy persons during their campaign, ‘Odha do zindagi”. According to UEC’s Asha Social Welfare Group spokesman Shivam Jaiswal, the drive was held near Mahakaleshwar Temple, Nanakheda bus stand, railway station, civil hospital, etc.

Under the guidance of Lokendra Singh Thakur, members of Asha had held a door to door drive to collect clothes. UEC Alumni Association chief Komal Bhutda also provided them 50 blankets for distribution. Those present on the occasion included Arpit Nema, Himanshu Chaudhari, Rishi Kayastha, Shashank Jinwal and others.