Ujjain: Uday Bharti Social Society gets ‘excellent service’ award
Ujjain: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presented ‘excellent service’ award to the Uday Bharati Social Society, affiliated to the Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad. Society functionaries including Dr Manish Patil, Vandana Patil and Sunita Sharma received the honour during a function held at the CM House recently.
The society has been engaged to serve the people in areas of health, as well as the socially and economically backward communities for over 10 years and more than 200 multi-specialty health camps have been organised for free treatment of thousands of people.
Free operations were also carried out in various institutions of RD Gardi Medical College. The institution has a free health center and day care for the poor, disabled and elderly in Belkheda village, Tanodiya, Ghonsla and the organization has been continuously arranging multi-specialty camps in remote villages every Sunday.
