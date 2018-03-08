Ujjain: UDA to develop housing scheme at Agar Road
A meeting of board of directors of Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) was held under the chairmanship of UDA chairman Jagdish Agrawal on Wednesday. Decision to develop a new housing scheme on Agar road under section 50 (1) of Town and Country Planning Act, 1973, was taken in the meeting.
UDA CEO, Abhishek Dubey informed that in the meeting of board of directors, a decision was taken to develop a new housing scheme on 86.445 hectares of land in Hakkanipura and Khilchipur at Agar road. He further informed that about 4000 plots and building will be developed in Agar road area with the implementation of this plan. This is UDA’s first important housing scheme at Agar road.
With this scheme, people will be able to get plots and houses of the UDA easily on Agar road, he added.
In the meeting, it was also decided to call tenders for a total of 63 plots including 6 EWS plots, 27 LIG plots, 13 MIG plots and 17 HIG plots in Kshipra Vihar at Dewas road. Also, it was decided to issue a no objection certificate for building a life-size statue of the late Vijayaraje Scindia at Nanakheda Stadium.
Ujjain Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Vijay Kumar J, Town and country planning deputy director Sanjay Mishra, Shamsher Singh Tomar, Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board executive engineer Ketan Rampuria and others were present in the meeting.
