Ujjain: UDA stresses on adherence to Green Concept in construction
Ujjain: In a meeting called by chief executive officer (CEO) Abhishek Dubey, Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) took stock of various construction works on Sunday. The CEO asked officials to ensure implementation of Green Concept in construction of new buildings and complexes.
He said that help should be sought from architect Nitin Shrimali and Green Concept expert Jitendra Vyas in this regard. He also stressed on minimising expenditure on construction activities. He instructed engineers to make meaningful effort in this direction so that people reap maximum benefit at minimum cost.
Estate officer Jaydeep Sharma was instructed to issue notices to defaulters. He said efforts should be made to deliver notices at home. The CEO also praised Sabarmati river front and beauty and cleanliness he saw during his Baroda visit. He stressed on creating mass awareness by keeping UDA premises clean. He stressed on consistent effort to keep streets, area around house and offices clean.
In the meeting, executive engineer KC Patidar, estate officer Jaydeep Sharma, assistant engineer Mahesh Gupta, RK Thakur, Sanjay Saadh, Mahendra Malviya, sub-engineer Mahesh Chandra Gupta, Praveen Dubey, Ramesh Chandra Jatwa, Arun Singh, planning in-charge Sharad Barwe, Vivek Bhawsar, Manish Yadav and Rahul Singh were present.
