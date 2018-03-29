Ujjain: UDA passes budget for savings of Rs 220 lakh for 2018-19
Ujjain: Budget meeting of Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of UDA chairman Jagdish Agrawal. In the meeting, the board of directors passed a budget of savings of Rs 220 lakh for the year 2018-19.
Various provisions for income and expenditure in the upcoming financial year were made in the meeting. The main provisions included construction of a marriage garden and community hall on one lakh sq feet of ground under Triveni Vihar Yojna, construction of an open gym in the Disabled Park on Kothi road at a cost of Rs 10 lakh with the help of National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (NHFDC) and construction of a shopping complex at the cost of Rs 1 crore near Circuit House in Mahananda Nagar. A proposal for expenditure on computerization for ease of UDA employees was also made.
Additional collector GS Dabar, public health engineering department superintendent engineer Deepak Ratnawat, public works department superintendent engineer Rajendra Kumar Jain, Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board Ujjain executive engineer Ketan Raipuriya, town and country planning assistant director Alka Chaudhary, UDA CEO Abhishek Dubey and executive engineer KC Patidar were present in the meeting of board of directors.
