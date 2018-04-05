Ujjain: UDA embarks on selling spree

Ujjain: Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) chairman Jagdish Agrawal and CEO Abhishek Dubey held a time limit and review meeting at UDA office on Wednesday. During the meeting, Agrawal instructed the officials concerned to sell vacant properties of UDA in Triveni Vihar, buildings and plots in Kshipra Vihar, vacant buildings in Vasant Vihar and Veersawarkar market and vacant shops in various shopping complexes as soon as possible. He also instructed officials to start procedure for selling terraces of shopping complexes and Nanakheda bus stand.

Agrawal instructed assistant engineer Mahesh Gupta to speed up the construction of Nanakheda shopping complex and directed the estate officer to fix the rate of vacant plots of amenities before selling as well as sell vacant plots at Bharatpuri administrative area. He also asked all the project in-charges to show up at the next meeting with full knowledge of their projects.

During the meeting, estate officer Jaideep Sharma complained that his department could not take action in many cases even after getting orders, and this had led to an unpleasant situation. To resolve this problem, the CEO directed the establishment section in-charge to give administrative rights to Sharma so that he could take action against the sub-ordinate project in-charges. The CEO said this would not only speed up their work, but also help UDA keep an eye on the proceedings of the project.

Giving details of tree plantations being done in Kshipra Vihar and Triveni Vihar with the help of the forest department, Assistant engineer PK Joshi said t around 6235 trees were planted and regularly watered by the forest department.

The chairman and CEO also instructed all assistants and deputy engineers to coordinate and present comprehensive details of all vacant buildings, plots, shops and terraces along with relevant maps within 7 days.