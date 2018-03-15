Ujjain: Two women fall in open drain near MR5

Ujjain: Two women fell in an open drain near MR 5 on Wednesday morning on their way to attend a religious function in the area. The students of Mahrishi Sandipani School saw the incident and raised an alarm.

The women were pulled out of the drain with great effort by people nearby. The drain was about 10 feet wide and 15 feet deep and had been under construction since long.

But the construction work was not complete nor was any boundary wall made. Such incidents have occurred previously too in the area but still the drain has not been covered.