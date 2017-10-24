Ujjain: Two sensational loot and murder attempt cases solved

Ujjain: The city police on Monday claimed to have busted two gangs, which committed two sensational incidents of loot and fatal attack on the eve of Diwali. In all six local youths, including a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), were arrested, besides confiscating loot money, weapons and vehicles used in the crime. Interestingly, the IG had only on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 25, 000 each, on the arrest of the culprits.

SP Sachin Atulkar informed that the first incident occurred on the night of October 16, and the victims were two employees of Prakash petrol pump, Deepak Bhaswar and Deepak Bisore. Both of them were riding a motorcycle and carrying Rs 5, 63, 155 which was meant to be delivered to the pump owner, Sanjay Bhargava, who resides at Azad Nagar. On reaching the Azad Nagar turn on Pushpa Mission Hospital Road, two unknown miscreants threw chilly powder on them, blinding them temporarily and stabbing Deepak Bisore. They fled from the scene after snatching the bag containing the cash.

Madhav Nagar police authorities had registered the case under Section 394 of the IPC. “On a tip-off, our team picked-up suspected the miscreants including Akash Jatiya, Gopal Bordia and Chetan Malviya who confessed their crime,” the SP informed.

The accused Akash, had formerly worked at Prakash petrol pump for seven years and left the job two years ago. Chetan, block secretary of BJYM, was the kingpin of the incident and he formed a team with Akash and Gopal. Since Akash was a former employee at the petrol pump, the gang did not experience any problem in executing the burglary, and helped them to prepare the plan and execute it accordingly.

According to the SP, Chetan is aged about 20 years, Akash 23, and Gopal 19 years and were friends. Gopal had a criminal record as he was booked in two cases of attempt to murder, in the year 2015, under the jurisdiction of Jiwajiganj and Mahakal police stations. All three accused distributed the looted money equally amongst themselves. The police seized the loot money amounting to Rs 3, 97, 880 along with a black Hero Honda Splendour bike and a knife used in committing the crime.

Likewise, police also unearthed another gang of miscreants who tried to commit a loot and stabbed a cloth merchant as their attempts were foiled. This incident occurred on the night of October 18, near Goverdhandham colony. A case under Section 393 and 398 was registered by the Neelganga police. During the incident, two unidentified miscreants tried to intercept scooter riders, Narendra Vijwani and his nephew Bharat and as they failed to loot a bag containing about Rs 1 lakh, stabbed Bharat and disappeared from the spot. Both the victims own a cloth shop in Naipeth area and were returning home, as per routine.

SP Atulkar informed that different teams were pressed into service to solve the case and finally it was a tip-off, which paved the way. When an auto-rickshaw driver Lakhan Chouhan (28), resident of Kajipura was nabbed, he confessed his crime along with his associates Gaurav Pandey (21), resident of Gyarasi Nagar and Shubham Chouhan (20). According to the SP, the accused had tracked the victims and had kept a close watch on their movements, right from their shop to their residence. They tried to loot themt on October 16 and 17 as well, but failed to do so owing to some reasons. The police seized the auto-rickshaw, along with a knife from their possession.