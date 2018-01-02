Ujjain: Two lakh people visit Mahakal on New Year

Ujjain: Nearly two lakh people visited Mahakaleshwar temple on the occasion of New Year. In the morning bhasm arti, nearly 2500 devotees were present. There was a line of tourist buses outside the temple as a large number of devotees came from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The devotees entered the temple through four gates.

A similar scene was seen on Sunday night when thousands of people attended the shayan arti on New Year eve. All the main hotels and lodges were full. The people also visited Mangalnath temple, Kaal Bhairav temple, Chintaman Ganesh, Harsiddhi temple and Ram Ghat. Ganesh temple at Sarafa was decorated with balloons. Shiv temple in Freegunj was also decorated beautifully.

Goddess Chamunda of Chatreshwari Chamunda Mata temple was decorated as Goddess Lakshmi. Priests and devotees decorated the temple with flowers and it seemed like goddess Chamunda in form of Goddess Lakshmi is sitting between mountains. 56 food items were offered to the goddess. Similar offerings were also given at temples like Nagarkot ki Rani and Angareshwar Mahadev.