Ujjain: Two commit suicide in city

Ujjain: Two suicides were reported from the city on Sunday. A teenaged girl committed suicide in Patiyakhedi village under Ingoriya police station. According to reports, Basanta (14) hanged self from roof of her room on Saturday night. Family members said that she had dropped out from the school after class VIII. Ingoriya police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. The police did not receive any suicide note.

In another incident a 22-year-old youth committed suicide at Mehidpur Road on Friday night. According to Kharvakala police post under Mehidpur road police station Jagdish Porwal of Brahminkheda village hanged himself in his house. Neighbours tipped off the police and Porwal’s kin. The police registered a case and sent body for post-mortem.