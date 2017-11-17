Ujjain: Twin heists at Bafna Park colony

Ujjain: Thieves broke into the homes of two families at Bafna Park Colony, during the wee hours of Thursday. Police said the burglars had used a substance causing unconsciousness, which apparently was sniffed by the victims. The same method, they said, was used in both houses.

Sudhir Kumar Sawant, the owner of one of the houses robbed in the colony, had gone to the temple, locking the main gate at about 5 am. On returning, he found his wife and dog unconscious. The thieves he said, had broken the cupboard and taken away Rs. 1 lakh in cash and jewelry worth Rs 7 lakhs.

Thieves targeted the second house that was situated 100 meters from Sawant’s house, in a similar manner. Kamlesh Raghuvanshi, a resident of Bafna park colony said he had given his house on rent to Ashish Kumawat, who was out of station to attend a wedding, when the robbery took place. Losses at the second house could be ascertained only after his return, the police stated. Chimanganj mandi police have registered a complaint.