Ujjain: True history of Padmavati to be included in curriculum, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ujjain: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that true history of Rashtramata Padmavati will be included in the school curriculum from next academic session in Madhya Pradesh.

CM was responding to a felicitation function which the local Rajput Samaj arranged here on Wednesday during his visit. Chouhan said that the Rajputs have always kept the dignity and pride of the nation flying high and everyone feels proud on listening to the stories of bravery of Chhittorgarh. On the occasion, Samaj leader Rajpal Singh Sisodia and others tied a turban on CM and also presented him a sword.

Earlier, CM also reiterated his government’s decision to enforce a ban on showing the film Padmavati in the theaters if Rani Padmavati was portrayed in the wrong light. “Padmavati is our Rashtramata and I will not allow portraying her character in wrong way. Great Indian idols cannot be insulted in the name of fiction,” he remarked.