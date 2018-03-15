Ujjain: Training session of district BJP rural women’s front concludes

Ujjain: Training session of Bharatiya Janata Party mahila morcha (rural), was held on Wednesday at the divisional BJP office, Lokshakti Bhavan. Main orators of the training session were BJP district head Shyam Bansal and district mahila morcha head Sadhana Jain.

District general secretary Yashoda Bairagi also addressed session. The second session of training was presided over by Shiromani Mehta and the third session was presided over by Shobha Yadav. The concluding session was presided over by Shakuntala Kumawat.

District co-media in charge Pankaj Chouhan informed that Usha Soni, Puja Chawada, Sapna Sisodiya, Bharati Chouhan and all office-bearers of BJP mahila morcha (rural) attended the training session. The training session was conducted by Kiran Sharam and vote of thanks was proposed by district secretary Mamata Sharma.