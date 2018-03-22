Ujjain: Training for registration of unorganised workers from today

Ujjain: Training will be organised for registration of unorganised workers on the entire development block headquarters of the district from Thursday.

Assistant labour commissioner Meghna Bhatt said training for the Ujjain development block will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1:00 pm in the district panchayat meeting hall and that of Ghattiya development block from 3 pm in the Ghattiya janpad panchayat meeting hall.

Similarly, on March 24, training for registration of the Badanagar development block will be held in the janpad panchayat meeting hall from 10 am and that of Khachrod development block at janpad panchayat meeting hall at 3 pm, while Nagda and Unehl at Nagda Municipal Council hall from 1:00 pm.

In the Mahindpur development block, training will be held on March 26 at the Janpad panchayat meeting hall at 11 am and on the same day, from 2 pm in the janpad panchayat meeting hall of Tarana development block. The training will be organised under the chairmanship of SDM and all relevant officers including the chief executive officer of the janpad panchayats will be present.