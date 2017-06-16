Ujjain: Traders ‘bandh’ gets positive response

Ujjain: The ‘bandh’ call given by businessmen from various sectors against the Single Tax system Goods and Service Tax (GST), on Thursday was largely successful. Around 62 business groups had called a statewide ‘bandh’ on Thursday due to discrepancy in GST rates. Many business organisations held a rally and submitted a memorandum to the collector.

Power-loom industries remained closed in industrial areas of the city. All the shops in the Vikramaditya market also remained closed. Shops in Doulatganj, Nai Sadak, Chhatri Chowk, Sarafa, Qumari Marg, Dhaba Road, Freeganj, Nagziri and Nanakheda areas were closed to support the ‘bandh’.

Cloth manufacturers and traders are opposing GST, justifying that since independence no tax was imposed on handloom industries. Cloth manufacturers held a meeting against GST. The meeting was attended by president of Ujjain Power-loom Cloth Manufacturing Association Rajesh Garg, Secretary Lalit Khatri, Deepak Barbota, Kailash Bobriya, Pravin Jain, Vijay Sureka, Shailendra Chourasiya and many other officials of the association.

The cloth manufacturers warned the government that they would go on an indefinite strike if tax on the power loom industry was not revoked. Doulatganj wholesale grocery (kirana) merchants and Ujjain poha-parmal manufacturers also closed their shops and industries closed to support the state wide ‘bandh’. The president of Ujjain poha-parmal manufacturers Rakesh Bindal said the government should seriously rethink GST rates.