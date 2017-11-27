Ujjain: To make city clean, first keep mind clean: Shivani Didi

Ujjain: Renowned spiritual teacher Brahmakumari Shivani Didi conducted a meditation session at Ksheer Sagar stadium here on Sunday morning. This was her maiden programme in the city.

Adressing the event organised by the Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya on the topic, “Rajyog: The basis of internal peace, strength and happiness”, Shivani Didi asked the huge gathering to keep silence for two minutes in and introspect themselves. She said that people from all over the world reach Ujjain to get peace and vibration from the Mahakal Jyotirlingam. “One can easily know the nature of Ujjainites as they live in a peaceful city, but what would you understand about a city which is famous for carpet,” she quipped.

Referring to Swachh Bharat Mission, Didi said that it was good to make the city number one in cleanliness, but more important was to make the city peaceful and keep mind clean. If mind remains clean and calm, the city will automatically become number one in cleanliness, she said. Earlier, Shivani Didi was given a warm welcome on her arrival form Indore. Usha Didi delivered the welcome address and the guests inaugurated the programme by lighting a traditional lamp.