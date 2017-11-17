Ujjain to be promoted as wedding destination

Ujjain: A day-long workshop of wedding planners will be organised on November 18 from 9.30 am onwards at hotel Ujjayini, in a bid to develop Ujjain as a wedding destination, apart from religious tourism.

This was informed during a meeting of hotel owners held at Hotel Kshipra. District Tourism Association nodal officer, Bhavishya Khobragade said there were several places in Ujjain, where pre-wedding and post-wedding photo sessions could be organised. Kalbhairav, Mangalnath, Chintaman Ganesh and Mahakaleshwar Temple could also be portrayed as religious wedding destinations, he added.

Additional collector and CEO of the Smart City Project, Avadhesh Sharma said that the city’s economy could be boosted through the wedding destination project. Ujjain’s branding will be done through bike sharing, cent percent internet connectivity, hosting Kshipra ‘aartis’, shows of traditional Indian games, etc. He informed that a branding agency has been chosen and would start work soon. Efforts will be made to enable worshippers to stay in the city for at least 2-3 days, he added.