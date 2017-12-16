Ujjain: Three day alumni meet begins in UEC

Ujjain: Alumni of the 1988-1992 batch of Ujjain Engineering College (UEC) has organised an event from December 15-17 to celebrate its silver jubilee year. More than 85 batch mates will attend the event with their families to be held in the college premises and Rudraksh Club. On Saturday, UEC principal will address the alumni and all former professors of the batch will be honoured. Six students from the alumni will address students of the third and fourth year on different subjects.

Other alumni students and college faculty members will attend seminars and meetings. Alumni of the 92 batch will plant 25 saplings in the college premises and take full responsibility of their maintenance.

A sport meet in the afternoon, and a cultural programme in the evening will be organized. Ex-students of this batch have offered many important proposals to the college management for current students, which include mentorship as well as internship opportunities. On this occasion, a coffee table book will be released by the batch containing details of most students of the 1988-1992 batch. The book is expected to help students studying in the

college to get better opportunities.