Ujjain: Thousands participate in RSS path-sanchalan

Thousands of swayamsevaks (volunteers) participated in path-sanchalan (route march) taken out by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to mark Vijayadashami on Friday. The marchers were welcomed at many places enroute. The discipline showed by them throughout was talking point among the city residents.

The path-sanchalan was taken out with band through main roads of the city. Arms were also worshipped by chief guest and Parmarth Niketan, Haridward founder Mahamandleshwar Swami Chidanand Saraswati and guests RSS Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh head Ashok Sohoney and MP organiser Deepak Vispute besides local unit head Shripad Joshi.

Dr Hedgewar & his vision glorified

In his address chief orator Deepak Vispute said that Vijayadashami is a festival of power and valour. He said on the day of Dussehra Dr Hedgewar founded RSS. Celebration of Vijayadashami is very important for every one as on this day lord Ram defeated formidable Ravana and his arrogance.

On the same day lord Krishna delivered sermons of Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta. He also mentioned the contribution of Kabeer, Samarth Ramdas, saint Ravidas, Gurunanakdev and Guru Govind Singh for the country and society. Vispute also glorified Shivaji, Chhatrasal and Maharana Pratap for their valour and sacrifice for the country.

He said that to fight terrorism, Hinduism and its main principle vasudhaiv kutumbkam are important. Vispute urged the RSS volunteers to change the society with unity and to give their hundred per cent for betterment of health, employment, education and self-reliance for every member of the society.

Top seer favours Nobel Prize for RSS

Swami Chidanand Saraswati praised Dr Hedgewar for his vision and called him rashtra-purush in his address. He accredited the contribution of swayamsevaks for the country. He said the Mother India (Bharat Mata) has given an opportunity to the RSS volunteers to serve the mother land and in that sense they are quite fortunate. He counted that India could become great only due to Taj Mahal, Lal Quila, Kashmir valley, its emerging economic power and RSS. He also advocated that RSS should be given the Nobel Prize for its activities and contribution.

Muslim community welcomes path-sanchalan

The path-sanchalan was accorded warm welcomed by many organisations and denizens of the city at many places with flower petals. Huge crowd was seen along route of the path-sanchalan to see the event. Waqf Board spokesperson Nazir Hashmi informed that on behalf of Muslim community Waqf Board district head Nizam Hashmi and other representatives welcomed the path-sanchalan in Topkhana area.

RSS women wing’s path-sanchalan on Sunday

Women wing of RSS- Rashtra Sevika Samiti will take out a path-sanchalan on Sunday. RSS spokesperson Pinky Arya said that all the members of the samiti will take out path-sanchalan on Sunday at 4 pm from Kshirsagar ground with a ghosh dal (band party) of the samiti. The members will be attired in white suit or white sari, pink bordered dupatta and white shoes with white socks.

7000 volunteers covered main roads



After the inspiring speeches the volunteers took out path-sanchalan on drum beats. The path-sanchalan began from Kshirsagar ground and passed through Chamundamata Mandir square, Dewasgate, Malipura, Topkhana, Mahakal Ghati, Gudri Square, Gopal Mandir and Kanthal Chouraha and ended at Kshirsagar Ground. Over 7000 swayamsevaks attired in new uniform of RSS white shirt and khaki pants, took part in the path-sanchalan. RSS flag was taken out in an open jeep which was followed by Sikh volunteers. A large number of kid volunteers were also seen.

Prominent among those who participated in the route march include energy minister Paras Jain, Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya, MLA Mohan Yadav, City BJP chief Vivek Joshi and RSS publicity in-charge Shailesh Tripathi among others. The district administration made safety and security arrangement for the path-sanchalan. Heavy police force was deployed in sensitive areas like Topkhana, Doulatganj, Mahakaleshwar temple area and Kshirsagar area.

PCC secretary seeks construction of Ram temple

Meanwhile, in an interesting move, the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) secretary Chetan Yadav showed placards to the participants when the RSS route march reached Dewasgate Square. Yadav’s hotel is located in the area. He along with his few supporters stood outside the hotel and showed placard seeking early construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. District Congress Committee (urban) spokesman Vivek Gupta stated that the RSS recalls the temple issue only at the time of elections.

Referring to statements of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, he said that he had said in 2017 that they would accept the Supreme Court verdict, but now they are advocating to pass an act in the Parliament to pave way for early construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, which clearly reflects their dual character.