Ujjain: Tension grips Topkhana during Bajrang Dal’s shaurya rally

Ujjain: At least four Bajrang Dal activists were injured when some anti social elements pelted stones on them during a ‘shaurya’ rally held to mark the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, here, on Wednesday evening. The police had to lob tear gas shells on the rioters and resort to a cane charge, when Dal activists responded similarly and tried to vandalise business establishments.

The Bajrang Dal had organised a public meeting at the Pashupatinath temple near Chamunda Mata temple Chauraha on Wednesday afternoon, from where they left for the rally. Those who addressed the meeting included RSS leaders Shrikant, Shripad Joshi, Ashok Jain Chaywala, Arvind Kasliwal and Mahesh Sharma among others. About 2000 Dal activists from the across the district attended the rally.

When the rally reached the hyper-sensitive Topkhana area, some people indulged in a verbal duel with the Dal activists and began pelting stones on participants in the rally. A stampede like situation emerged forcing shop-keepers to down their shutters. When miscreants continued to pelt stones on the rally near Retiwali Mazaar, Topwali Maszid, etc, Dal participants also retaliated and threw stones on the rioters.

Heavy police force was deployed in view of the security arrangements. Policemen also kept a close watch on developments from the rooftop of high-rise buildings, located between Madargate and Upkeshwar Choraha. Although ASP Neeraj Pande and SDM Kshitij Sharma accompanied the rally, an unlawful situation prevailed for about 30 minutes. Finally, the police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the rioters.

Bajrang Dal activists protested against the attack on their rally and also sat in ‘dharna’ twice. However, police allowed them to leave the area and reach the Hanuman temple at Kanthal to perform ‘mahaarti’.

Meanwhile, some Dal activists reached Bagadia Tower and tried to vandalise a particular shop, but were stopped by policemen. Dal convener Ankit Chaubey who also rushed there to pacify activists, fell victim to police lathi charge.

According to information, about four Dal activists were injured and rushed to the hospital. Police nabbed some people who pelted stones on the rally. District Magistrate Sanket Bhondve and SP Sachin Atulkar also took rounds of the city, to take stock of the situation. On the report of both parties, the Mahakal police late on Wednesday registered FIRs against the rioters. The situation continued to remain tense in some parts when we last went to press.