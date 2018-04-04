Ujjain: Temperature soars in first week of April

Ujjain: The month of April has started on a hot note. Tuesday was a hot day in the city as the temperature rose to 39.4 degrees Celsius which was 2.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 20 degrees Celsius. According to Jiwajiganj Observatory in charge Deepak Gupta, humidity oscillated between 41 and 17 per cent. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 40 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

This temperature rise can be seen in other cities of the country as well but being situated on Tropic of Cancer, Ujjain is witnessing hotter days and nights compared to other cities. The increasing temperature in just the first week of April has affected the lives of citizens. As the hot wind (loo) has begun to flow, the streets have begun to get deserted in the afternoon and those who do have to step out are seen covered from head to toe to protect themselves from heat stroke.

The business of shop owners is also affected due to summer and they are forced to sit idle. The children are most affected by the summer. With the schools opening for the next academic session, children are seen sweating as they return. They are also falling ill frequently.

The people have also started enjoying summer nights and streets are crowded till late night. The rush can also be seen at ice cream parlours and sugar cane juice shops during the night. The sale of earthen pots is also high with increasing temperature.