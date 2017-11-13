Ujjain: Team leaves for gymnastics contest
Ujjain: Students of Bharatiya Higher Secondary School namely Gaurav Upadhyay, Abhishek Upadhyay, Mohit Panjabi and Yadvendra Rathore will represent Madhya Pradesh gymnastics team.
They won gold medal in the state-level competition organised recently. All these four players left for three-day national school gymnastics competition to be organised at Kolkata from November 14.
