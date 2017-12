Ujjain team departs for International Karate competition

Ujjain: A team from Ujjain departed to participate in second Open International Karate competition to be held in Panaji, Goa from December 15 to December 17. This team includes 28 children from different schools and colleges like Akshat International, Boson, Stanford International, Aaradhya International, Gyaan sagar, Topper’s Academy, etc.

According to coach Mukund Jhala, Aadarsh Patidar, Gaurav Jhala, Neeraj Chandrapal, Ankit Tirki, Sohan Prajapati, Suyash Avasarkar, Sujalsingh Rajpoot, Parth Sharma, Jeet Tonk, Ujjwal Palliwal, Saurabh Dhaneria, Aman Jaat, Anas Khan, Pankaj Prajapat, Narendra Prajapat, Luv Aanjna, Pradyuman Sharma, Atharva Gare, Purukaksh Lodhi, Lakshya Patidar, Harsh Singh, Bhavika Upadhyay, Khushi Bhawsar, Pooja Sararkar, Poorva Chauhan, Dhanishtha Tejwani, Aastha Vyas and Aparna Singh have been selected in the team.

Coach Kuldeep Sisodiya, Anuj Patidar and Atul Pandey will lead the boys team, while Poorva Jhala will lead the girls team. Sandeep Joshi and Pooja Sharma bid them goodbye and wished them luck.