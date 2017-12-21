Ujjain: Teachers training programme at Ayurveda Medical College

Ujjain: A two day training programme (TTT) for the teachers of Ayurvedic, Unani and Homeopathy Medical College by Indian Medical Central Council, New Delhi (CCIM) was inaugurated on Wednesday in the presence of soft skill trainer, Hardik Purohit of Surat and Ila Mathi of Madurai. Fifty five teachers selected from colleges of Ujjain, Indore, Ratlam and Mandsaur participated in the training on the first day.

In the first session of the training, Purohit and Mathi said the aim of the training programme was to increase the knowledge of AYUSH teachers, as well as use advanced teaching methods. They also quoted famous theories and examples like Pavlov’s experiment (increase in dog’s salivation on hearing sound of metronome), Maslow’s Theory (giving everything extra to the society), Johari’s Window (relationship with self), SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity and Threat Analysis).

Government Dhanvantri Ayurved Medical College principal Dr JP Chaurasia said that CCIM New Delhi chose Ujjain Ayurveda Medical College as their regional centre for the training programme. CCIM has aimed to train all Ayush teachers in the country in a series of training programmes and the institute thanked them for this, he added. Programme Coordinator Dr Yogesh Yane introduced the guests and gave a welcome speech. Dr Ved Prakash Vyas conducted the programme. Dean Dr OP Vyas presented the vote of thanks.